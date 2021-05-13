

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) issued trading update for the period 1 January 2021 to date, and said it continues to expect that the earnings-based businesses, Construction Services and Support Services, would deliver underlying profit from operations for 2021 in line with £172 million reported in 2019.



Further, the company noted that its cash performance continues to be positive, and for the first four months of the year, the average monthly net cash balance was around £600 million.



At the end of March, the Group's order book was £15.7 billion compared to £16.4 billion reported in December 2020.



In addition, Balfour Beatty stated that it remains positive about the strong medium term outlook in its core infrastructure markets, where the Group is well positioned and would 'continue its profitable managed growth strategy through selective bidding.'



