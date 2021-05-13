

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM) Thursday reported an increase in full-year earnings, supported by growth in revenue.



The company reported profit for the year of 32.27 billion yen, up from 19.89 billion yen last year. On a per-share basis, earnings were 238.33 yen, compared to 145.08 yen a year ago.



The Japanese entertainment, video game, and gambling conglomerate reported an increase in revenue for the quarter to 272.656 billion yen, while it was at 262.81 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2022, the company said due to the pandemic situation the outlook remains uncertain.



