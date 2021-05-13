

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - John Wood Group Plc. (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) reported that its first-quarter EBITDA declined on same period last year but margins relatively robust.



First-quarter order book was $7.1 billion, up 9% on 31 December 2020 with good growth in Consultancy and Operations.



The company noted that its first-quarter of 2021 was slower than anticipated but with improving momentum: relatively robust activity in Consulting and lower activity in Projects and Operation.



The company said its overall outlook for 2021 of lower activity remains unchanged. It expects increased activity in Consulting driven by continued strength in built environment activity.



The company currently has over 30% of female representation in senior leadership roles compared to target of 40% by 2030. The Board is also representative of focus on ensuring diversity of thought with 40% represented by females and with a wide range of experience and backgrounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHN WOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de