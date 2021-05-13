

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Princess Cruises said it has canceled select cruise vacations in Mexico, California Coast, Caribbean and Mediterranean. It continues its discussion with various United States and Canadian government officials to try to preserve a portion of the Alaska 2021 cruise season.



The company is canceling certain cruise vacations. It will cancel california Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021; Zaribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021; remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess.



Princess will offer to move guests to a choice of an equivalent cruise in 2021 or 2022. Alternatively, guests can choose a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid (minimum $25) or a full refund to the original form of payment.



