

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) reported Thursday that its net return after taxation for the year to 31 March 2021 surged to 9.21 billion pounds or 632.84 pence per share from 973.06 million pounds or 66.10 pence per share last year.



Net return before taxation for the year climbed to 9.22 billion pounds from 974.27 million pounds in the previous year.



The Directors recommending that this year the total dividend be increased by 5.2% to 3.42 pence.



Scottish Mortgage said it remains confident that the company merits a place in all portfolios.



