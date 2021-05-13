

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) said its return for the year increased to 1.726 billion pounds from 253 million pounds in the prior-year. Net asset value also increased to 947 pence per share as on March 31,2021, from 804 pence per share last year.



Profit was 1.855 billion pounds or 191.9 pence per share during the year ended March 31, 2021, up from 214 million pounds or 22.1 pence per share last year.



The group delivered annual revenue growth of 10% and EBITDA growth of 14% in the year to December 2020, despite prolonged periods of disruption as a result of the pandemic, 3i said.



Looking forward, the company said, 'Both the Group and our underlying portfolio have demonstrated strength and resilience over the past 12 months and, with a strong balance sheet and our experienced investment teams, we are confident that we are well positioned for FY2022.'



