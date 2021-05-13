

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) reported that its profit before taxation for fiscal year ended on 27 March 2021 climbed to 490.2 million pounds from 168.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 366 million pounds compared to 414 million pounds in the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company grew to 375.7 million pounds or 92.7 pence per share from 121.7 million pounds or 29.8 pence per share in the previous year.



Annual revenue was 2.34 billion pounds down from 2.63 billion pounds in the prior year.



The company expects revenue to grow at a high single digit percentage compound annual growth rate at fiscal year 2021 CER in the medium term.



