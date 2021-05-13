

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year 2020 increased by 9.1% to 146.4 billion yen year-on-year partly owing to recording 14.2 billion yen as gain on sale of investment securities.



Operating profit decreased by 9.6% to 194.4 billion yen year-on-year mainly due to decrease in sales and increase in price of raw materials.



Consolidated net sales decreased by 8.9% to 3.18 trillion yen year-on-year. The decreased net sales and profit for April-June period could not be covered with factors including recovery of sales in India and Japan from July, and efforts to decrease expenses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUZUKI MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de