

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA):



-Earnings: -RMB5.48 million in Q4 vs. RMB3.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -RMB0.25 in Q4 vs. RMB0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported adjusted earnings of RMB26.21 million or RMB1.29 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB187.39 million in Q4 vs. RMB114.31 in the same period last year.



