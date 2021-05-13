

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Israel-Gaza conflict has escalated to rioting and violent clashes between Jews and Arabs on Israeli streets.



The mayor of Lod, Yair Revivo, alleged that Arab-Israeli rioters burned synagogues and vehicles, and destroyed Israeli flags.



Israeli police was accused of storming a mosque in Lod during prayers.



Militants in Gaza have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel since the fighting erupted on Monday, which resulted in seven deaths. Israel counter attacked with airstrikes that have so far killed 67 Palestinians, including top commanders of Hamas.



The United Nations expressed concern that the worst rounds of violence between the two sides in recent years may escalate to full-blown war. 'We're escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation,' said Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Wednesday.



U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He condemned the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, including against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. He conveyed his unwavering support for Israel's security and for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its people, while protecting civilians.



'The two leaders agreed to maintain the close consultation between their teams, which has included consistent engagement by their respective foreign ministers, defense ministers, chiefs of defense, and national security advisors, and to stay in touch personally in the days ahead,' the White House said in a statement.



