

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) announced Thursday agreed to sell Rome, Georgia-based Redmond Regional Medical Center, a 230 bed hospital, to AdventHealth for approximately $635 million. The sale completes the company's divestiture of hospitals in the surrounding areas of Atlanta.



As a result of the sale of Redmond Regional Medical Center, a hospital that was not able to fully benefit from a broader HCA Healthcare network in the area, the company will no longer have a presence in northwest Georgia.



HCA Healthcare, which has a long history of caring for communities in Georgia, currently operates four other hospitals in the state. Additionally, HCA Healthcare recently expanded its network of care in southeast Georgia with the purchase of Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia, Georgia from Meadows Health Alliance.



The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, provides strategic value to HCA Healthcare by increasing financial flexibility for investments in ongoing and future initiatives in core markets.



