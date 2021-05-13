

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to improve the nation's cybersecurity and protect federal government networks.



President took this action in the wake of recent cybersecurity incidents such as SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange, and the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.



Ransomware attack on Colonial pipeline last week disrupted fuel supply along the U.S East Coast.



Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced Wednesday that he is issuing a temporary waiver to the Jones Act to help an individual company. This waiver will enable transporting additional gas and jet fuel between the Gulf Coast and East Coast ports to ease supply constraints.



The Executive Order is aimed to remove barriers to threat information sharing between Government and the Private Sector.



It helps move the federal government to implement stronger cybersecurity standards.



It aims to improve the security of software supply chain, creates a standardized playbook for responding to cyber incidents, improves the ability to detect malicious cyber activity on federal networks, and creates cybersecurity event log requirements for federal departments and agencies.



The Executive Order establishes a Cybersecurity Safety Review Board.



