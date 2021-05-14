

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economy recovered in the first quarter, flash estimate from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.9 percent sequentially in the first quarter, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the fourth quarter. GDP had advanced 7.5 percent in the third quarter of 2020.



The economy was expected to grow 1.1 percent at the start of the year.



Year-on-year, GDP dropped by unadjusted 1.2 percent, but slower than the 2.7 percent decline a quarter ago. Seasonally adjusted GDP was down 1.7 percent annually versus 2.7 percent fall in the fourth quarter.



