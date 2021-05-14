

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in thirteen months in April, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.2 percent increase in March.



the latest inflation was the highest since March last year, when prices was 4.6 percent.



Prices for communication grew 7.6 percent yearly in April and those of transport increased 16.2 percent.



Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and education grew by 5.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in April, after a 1.0 percent growth in previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de