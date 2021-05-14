

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 am ET Friday, the European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on April 21-22. Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the pound, it rose against the franc. Against the yen and the greenback, it held steady.



The euro was worth 1.2116 against the greenback, 132.48 against the yen, 1.0958 against the franc and 0.8607 against the pound at 7.25 am ET.



