

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported a first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of C$73.05 million, compared to a net loss of C$65.96 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net income from continuing operations was C$67.74 million or C$0.39 per share, sharply higher than C$1.0 million or C$0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income was C$0.51 per share, compared to last year's C$0.52 per share.



Total revenues for the quarter edged down to C$1.82 billion from C$1.87 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.37 per share on revenues of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, payable on June 11, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect SNCL Engineering Services revenue to grow by a low single digit percentage from last year and segment adjusted EBIT as a percentage of revenue of 8 to 10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNC-LAVALIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de