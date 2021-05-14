

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scentsational Soaps & Candles Inc. have expanded recall of scented hand sanitizers to include three lots of Goose Creek hand sanitizer and one lot of Coco TKO hand sanitizer.



The company said it has recalled the products based on a testing that revealed the presence of methanol, benzene, and acetaldehyde. These products were sold online and distributed in the U.S. by Goose Creek Candles and Coconut Stand.



Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death. Young children who accidentally ingest the products and adolescents and adults who drink the products as an alcohol substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning.



The company said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall.



'We have discontinued all hand sanitizer production,' said Steve Morrison of Scentsational Soaps & Candles, Inc. 'We work hard every day to carefully procure the highest quality ingredients, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience this recall may cause.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de