

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Leisure Time Products have recalled about 9,000 Brutus Swing sets due to injury risk.



The company has recalled Backyard Discovery Big Brutus, Little Brutus and Mini Brutus metal A-frame swing sets. According to the company, the attachment that connects the swing hanger to the top tube can fail, posing an injury hazard.



Leisure Time Products has received three reports of the swing hanger attachment failing, which resulted in one side of the swing falling. No injuries have been reported.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled swing sets and contact Leisure Time Products for a free repair kit.



The recalled products were sold online at from May 2019 through January 2021 for between $400 to $570, depending on the model.



