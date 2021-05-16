

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co Inc. (KKR) is nearing a deal to buy ERM Group Inc. from its Canadian owners in a deal that potentially values the consultancy at as much as $3 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



According to the report. KKR is set to beat out rival bidders in a formal sale process for the company owned by Omers Private Equity and Alberta Investment Management Corp. A potential announcement could be made in coming days.



No final decision has been made and talks could still be delayed or fall apart, the report said.



Omers and Aimco bought ERM in 2015 for $1.7 billion, including debt, from Charterhouse Capital Partners.



