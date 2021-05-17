

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oxford University and Oracle have partner to speed up identification of COVID-19 cariants. The partnership will enable global genomic sequencing and examination through a specialist platform developed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help mitigate the impact of potentially dangerous COVID-19 variants, Oracle said in a statement.



Oxford University and Oracle have created a Global Pathogen Analysis System (GPAS) combining Oxford's Scalable Pathogen Pipeline Platform (SP3) with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This initiative builds on the work of a Wellcome Trust-funded consortium including Public Health Wales, the University of Cardiff, and Public Health England.



The SP3 system will now deliver comprehensive and standardized results of COVID-19 analyses within minutes of submission on an international scale. The results will be shared with countries around the globe in a secure environment.



Oracle noted that the next step will be to extend the service to all pathogens while simultaneously collaborating with scientists from research establishments, public health agencies, and private companies to ensure this work can inform decision making on pandemic response strategies worldwide.



The platform will be free for researchers and non-profits to use worldwide.



