

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported that its loss attributable to equity holders of parent was 1.02 billion euros or 0.9142 euros per share compared to profit of 648.7 million euros or 0.5793 euros per share in the prior year.



Annual revenue fell by 81% to 1.64 billion euros from last year. Due to an 81% reduction in traffic and aircraft delivery delays, the Group recorded a 200 million euros, ineffectiveness charge on fuel and currency hedges in fiscal year 2021.



Looking for fiscal year 2022, the company expects continues to be challenging, with uncertainty around when and where Covid lockdowns and travel restrictions will be eased.



The Group expects first-quarter traffic to be heavily curtailed to between 5 million and 6 million guests.



The company said that fiscal year 2022 traffic is likely to be towards the lower end of its previously guided range of 80 million to 120 million passengers.



The company also cautiously believes that the likely outcome for fiscal year 2022 is currently close to breakeven - assuming that a successful rollout of vaccines this summer allows a timely easing of European Government travel restrictions on intra-European traffic in time for the peak travel period of July/August/September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RYANAIR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de