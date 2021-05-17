

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's jobless rate fell in the first quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to 7.1 percent in the first quarter from 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter.



The number of unemployed were 48,700 persons in the first quarter, which was 13,500 more than the same period last year and fell by 1,500 persons form the fourth quarter, Katriin Polluaar, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



'It is positive, however, that compared to the three previous quarters, the number of the unemployed still fell,' Polluaar said.



The employment rate fell to 65.7 percent in the first quarter from 67.0 percent in the previous quarter.



The labor force participation rate was 70.7 percent in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

