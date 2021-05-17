

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices increased in April, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



Consumer prices increased 1.1 percent yearly in April, following a 0.8 percent rise in March, as estimated.



Prices for energy goods accelerated 9.8 percent in April, following a 0.4 percent rise in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent in April, in line with initial estimate.



The core inflation eased to 0.3 percent in April from 0.8 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, grew to 1.0 percent in April from 0.6 percent March, as initially estimated.



The HICP rose 0.9 percent monthly in April. This was in line with initial estimate.



