

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) announced Monday the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board as well as updates on the Supervisory Board ahead of the Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on June 29, 2021.



The new Board, comprised of leading international expert, will consult the managing board and supervisory board on scientific developments to ensure QIAGEN remains at the cutting edge in the life sciences and molecular diagnostics.



The Scientific Advisory Board will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Ross Levine, a member of the QIAGEN Supervisory Board as well as a U.S. physician-scientist focused on treating blood and bone marrow cancers. Dr. Metin Colpan, who is also a member of the Supervisory Board and a co-founder of QIAGEN, will serve as the vice chair.



The agenda for the AGM includes regular recurring agenda items, including the discharge of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board, an advisory vote on the remuneration report, and proposals related to the Managing Board and Supervisory Board remuneration policies.



Among other topics to be discussed at the AGM is QIAGEN's commitment to increasing its focus on sustainability topics within the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.



The Supervisory Board has decided to rename the Selection & Nomination Committee to become the Nomination & ESG Committee, while the Compensation Committee has been renamed as the Compensation & Human Resources Committee.



Stéphane Bancel, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2013, has decided not to stand for re-appointment due to his very significant role as CEO of Moderna.



