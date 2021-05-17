

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines announced Monday that it is offering more options for customers to take long-awaited summer vacations by adding more than 400 daily flights to its July schedule and increasing service to reopened European destinations.



This is United's largest monthly schedule since before the pandemic as bookings for summer travel are up 214% compared to 2020 levels. United plans to fly 80% of its U.S. schedule compared to July of 2019.



In the U.S., United will add new routes to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, N.C and Yellowstone/Cody, WY.



As international demand increases, United moves up service and adds fourth weekly flight to Dubrovnik, Croatia plus more seats to Athens, Greece.



United remains the only U.S. carrier that makes it easy for customers to search, book and upload COVID-19 tests and vaccination records through its mobile app and website.



