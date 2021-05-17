

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA), a producer of specialty polymers and high-value bio-based products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, announced a general price increase of 20% across its CTO Refinery products and derivatives. The increase will be effective June 1st, 2021.



The company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide.



