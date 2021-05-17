

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) and Pizza Hut announced Monday an expansion of their global partnership to bring irresistible new plant-based protein menu items to Canada.



They aim to satisfy the growing demand for more plant-based options as more Canadians adopt flexitarian diets and seek ways to consume less animal-based protein.



Beginning today, the new offerings are available throughout cities in the GTA like Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton and Oakville as well as in Edmonton for a limited time while supplies last.



They can order three new craveable offerings featuring Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble - The Great Beyond, Beyond Italian Sausage Alfredo Loaded Flatbread and Beyond Creamy Alfredo.



For those who love to customize their order, Beyond Italian Sausage can be added as a topping in building your own pizza masterpiece or added to any existing pizza offerings of any size from Personal Pan Pizza to Large.



From now until June 6, Pizza Hut is offering a BOGO promotion on all pizzas so with the purchase of a favorite pizza, fans can try The Great Beyond pizza for free by entering coupon code 879 at online checkout.



The new Beyond Meat topping is exclusive to Pizza Hut and available on pizzahut.ca or through the Pizza Hut app for contactless delivery or pick-up.



Beyond Italian Sausage is made with simple, plant-based ingredients and is designed to deliver the meat-like flavor and juicy texture of Italian pork sausage with the added nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BEYOND MEAT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de