

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys (ANSS) Monday announced the acquisition of Phoenix Integration, Inc. a provider of software that enables model-based engineering and model-based systems engineering. The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.



The acquisition will expand the scope of Ansys' solution offering and will complement the acquisition of Dynardo in the process integration and design optimization space. Ansys said the deal will not have material impact on its consolidated financial statements in 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ANSYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de