

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva has launched 'It's Not OK - It's TD' national television advertising campaign to increase awareness of tardive dyskinesia and austedo or deutetrabenazine tablets. The Campaign kicks off during mental health awareness month and on the heels of tardive dyskinesia or TD week.



Encouraging patients to say, 'It's not OK,' the ad drives awareness of AUSTEDO, a prescription medicine that may help manage TD while patients continue their mental health medication(s) like antipsychotics or antidepressants.



Tardive dyskinesia is associated with certain prescription medicines used to treat mental health or gastrointestinal conditions. One in four people who take certain mental health treatments may develop the uncontrollable movements of TD, including mild-to-severe twitching, shaking or jerking of hands, feet, face or torso, and more. Whether symptoms are mild, moderate, or severe, the impact of TD can be significant, causing physical changes that may lead to functional and emotional changes.



In one clinical study, AUSTEDO significantly reduced the involuntary movements of TD after 12 weeks of treatment compared to placebo, with improvement beginning to be seen as early as 2 weeks.



The most common side effects of AUSTEDO include inflammation of the nose and throat and problems sleeping.



