

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon announced the launch of WorkingWell, a new comprehensive program providing employees with physical and mental activities, wellness exercises, and healthy eating support, across its U.S. Operations.



The program has a number of components covering training and conditioning, wellness services, and technology. These include Health & Safety Huddles; Wellness Zones; AmaZen; Wellness Centers; EatWell; Neighborhood Health Centers; Mind & Body Moments; Connect & Comment Kiosks; and WorkingWell Mobile App, among others.



Each of WorkingWell's components were developed in collaboration with employees from within Amazon operations.



According to the e-commerce major, these activities are scientifically proven to help the employees recharge and reenergize, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury.



The program's aspects were piloted in the U.S. in 2019, and since then, it has been expanded to 859,000 employees at 350 sites in North America and Europe.



By the end of 2021, WorkingWell will expand further to cover all of Amazon's operations network in the U.S. with the aim of cutting recordable incident rates by 50 percent by 2025.



The program is part of the company's more than $300 million investment into safety projects in 2021, and its mission to be Earth's Safest Place to Work.



According to the company, about 40 percent of work-related injuries at Amazon are musculoskeletal disorders or MSDs which include sprains or strains caused by repetitive motions. They are more likely to occur among newer employees, many of whom might be working in a physical role for the first time.



The company noted that pilots of the WorkingWell program have reduced these injuries. It also had a positive impact on regular day-to-day activities for employees outside of work. Amazon noted that this program-along with other company initiatives focused on early MSD prevention-helped decrease MSD-related injuries by 32 percent in 2020 from 2019.



WorkingWell team intends to continue to collect feedback and ideas from employees.



