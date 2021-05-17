

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spark Networks SE (LOV) Monday reported a wider net loss for the first quarter, while revenues were down 2.2 percent from the previous year.



The company reported first-quarter net loss of $6.5 million, compared to loss of $3.8 million in the prior year.



The dating company attributed the loss decrease in contribution and an increase in personnel costs. Average Paying Subscribers decreased by 3 percent to 896,344 in the first quarter of 2021 from previous year.



Revenue for the quarter declined to $56.4 million from $57.7 million a year ago.



Looking ahead to the second quarter, Spark anticipates second-quarter revenue of $54-$56 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SPARK NETWORKS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de