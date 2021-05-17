

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said it is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music.Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio - the way the artists created them in the studio. The new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.



Thousands of tracks will be available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos at launch, with more added regularly.



Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above the listener.



By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac.



