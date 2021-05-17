

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to the European Union Tariffs, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) reaffirmed its commitment to defend its position in Europe. The company will continue to pursue its legal challenge to the Binding Origin Information revocation, and its application for extended reliance.



The company said it remains committed to free and fair trade and is focused on remaining globally competitive in the interests of all its stakeholders, and is committed to ensuring its customers around the world have access to its products.



Harley-Davidson said that tariffs affecting its products will not escalate from 31% to 56%. Its employees, dealers, stakeholders and motorcycles have no place in this trade war. The tariffs provide other motorcycle manufacturers with an unfair competitive advantage in the E.U. European motorcycles only pay up to 2.4% to be imported into the U.S. The company wants free and fair trade.



Earlier today, the European Union agreed to postpone plans to raise tariffs on U.S. whiskeys, motorcycles, boats and other items set to take effect June 1 as it begins talks with the Biden administration aimed at lifting U.S. steel tariffs.



