

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said Tuesday that it has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for testing of asymptomatic people with the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test to help control the spread of COVID-19.



The authorization supports the guidance update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to expand SARS-CoV-2 testing to include people without symptoms in an effort to reduce the spread of disease, and applies to pooled samples containing up to and including six individual samples.



The cobas SARS-CoV-2 for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems is a real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acids from SARS-CoV-2 in healthcare provider-instructed self-collected anterior nasal swab specimens, and healthcare provider-collected nasal, nasopharyngeal, and oropharyngeal swab specimens collected from any individuals, including those suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider, and those without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19.



