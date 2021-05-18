

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands (IMB.L) reported earnings of $1.806 billion pounds or 191.2 pence per basic share for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared with 525 million pounds or 55.6 pense per basic share during the same period last year.



Adjusted earnings for the six months period were 1.011 billion pounds or 107 pense per share compared with 945 million pounds or 100 pense per share in the previous year period.



Revenue for the period increased 6.1% to 15.568 billion pounds from 14.672 billion pounds a year ago, driven by by growth in tobacco as well as well as Next Generation Products (NGP) sales.



Looking forward, the company stated,'Although the pandemic continues to affect aspects of our business, our full year guidance remains unchanged with low-mid single digit organic adjusted operating profit growth at constant currency.'



