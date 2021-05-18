

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) announced confirmation that it is currently engaged with African alcoholic beverages company Distell Group Holdings Limited regarding a potential transaction.



Heineken plans to make further announcements as appropriate, as discussions are ongoing.



Earlier, there were reports that the Dutch brewer is considering making an offer to acquire the South African company Distell, which owns several brands including Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.



Distell employs approximately 4,400 people and have an annual turnover of R26,1 billion.



