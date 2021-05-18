

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday in light of easing of various pandemic-related restrictions.



Germany has decided to allow vaccinated travelers or people who have recovered from the virus to skip testing and quarantine.



The benchmark DAX was up 66 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,463 after reaching a record high earlier in the day.



Cyclical stocks were in favor, with automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen climbing 1-2 percent.



Lender Commerzbank rose about 2 percent and Deutsche Bank added 1 percent on expectations that elevated U.S. bond yields will boost their future investment returns.



Leasing business Grenke jumped more than 16 percent. The company announced it has received unqualified audit opinion for the annual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020.



