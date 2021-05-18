

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports increased in March, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Tuesday.



Merchandise exports grew 10.4 percent year-on-year in March, following a 3.0 percent rise in February. Exports increased for the third consecutive month.



The latest growth was the largest after 2017, the agency said.



In March, more machines, transport equipment and agriculture products were mainly exported, the agency said.



Imports increased 10.1 percent annually in March, following a 4.8 percent rise in the prior month. Imports rose for the second straight month.



In the first quarter, exports and imports grew by 5.6 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



