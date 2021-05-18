

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $4.14 billion, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $2.24B, or $2.08 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.5% to $37.5B from $28.3 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.14 Bln. vs. $2.24B. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.86 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.08 -Revenue (Q1): $37.5B vs. $28.3 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HOME DEPOT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de