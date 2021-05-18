

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income to Baidu was 25.65 billion yuan or $3.92 billion, compared to last year's 41 million yuan.



Earnings per ADS was 73.76 yuan or $11.26, up from 0.02 yuan a year ago.



Adjusted net income was 4.30 billion yuan or $656 million, compared to prior year's 3.08 billion yuan. Adjusted earnings per share were 12.38 yuan or $1.89, compared to 8.84 yuan last year.



Total revenues climbed 25 percent to 28.13 billion yuan or $4.29 billion from last year's 22.55 billion yuan.



iQIYI subscribers reached 105.3 million as of March 31. iQIYI's net loss narrowed to 1.3 billion yuan in the first quarter, compared to 2.9 billion yuan from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

