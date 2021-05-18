

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $83.2 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $33.2 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $86.2 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.7% to $256.1 million from $168.8 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $86.2 Mln. vs. $37.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $256.1 Mln vs. $168.8 Mln last year.



