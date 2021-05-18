

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - IBM (IBM) announced plans to acquire Waeg, a Salesforce Consulting Partner in Europe. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close this quarter.



IBM expects this acquisition to extend its portfolio of Salesforce services and advance hybrid cloud and AI strategy.



With the acquisition of Waeg, IBM said it is broadening its investments in hybrid cloud and AI to manage complex integrations and unify people, process and technology. Waeg holds over 400 Salesforce certifications.



