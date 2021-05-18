

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee firmed against the U.S. dollar in the evening session on Tuesday, as the latter weakened across the board and regional stocks rose after the fresh COVID-19 cases remained below the 3-lakh mark for a second straight day.



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex surged 612.60 points, or 1.24 percent, to 50,193.33, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up by 184.95 points, or 1.24 percent, at 15,108.10.



The Indian rupee strengthened to 72.96 against the greenback, its highest level since March 30. At Monday's close, the pair was worth 73.30. The rupee may find resistance around the 71.00 level.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

