

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Macy's Inc. (M):



-Earnings: $103 million in Q1 vs. -$3.58 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.32 in Q1 vs. -$11.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $0.39 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.7 billion in Q1 vs. $3.02 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.71 - $2.12 Full year revenue guidance: $21.73 - $22.23 Bln



