

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Health services company CVS Health (CVS) announced Tuesday the appointment of Shawn Guertin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 28, 2021. Guertin succeeds Eva Boratto, who is leaving the company after a successful 11-year career.



Guertin will report to President and CEO Karen Lynch and become a member of the company's executive team. Guertin will be responsible for all aspects of the company's financial strategy and operations.



Guertin spent eight years at Aetna where he was Executive Vice President, CFO and Chief Enterprise Risk Officer. He was a key leader in shaping and affecting the merger with CVS Health in 2018. During his time in the role he was consistently recognized by Institutional Investor magazine as a top CFO.



Earlier in his career, Guertin was chief actuary and CFO at Coventry Health Care, a leading health plan acquired by Aetna in 2012. He also served in a number of leadership positions at UnitedHealthcare and The Travelers.



Additionally, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $7.56 to $7.68 per share. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.66 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



