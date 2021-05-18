

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Tuesday announced the sale of 635-641 Sixth Avenue for $325.0 million. The deal will generate net cash proceeds of approximately $312.5 million to SL Green.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.



The property is comprised of two adjoined buildings totaling 8 stories and 267,000 square feet, occupying the full western block-front on Sixth Avenue from 19th Street to 20th Street in Midtown South.



SL Green acquired the Property in 2012 for $173 million and completed its redevelopment in 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SL GREEN REALTY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de