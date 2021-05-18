

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) said that it agreed to buy Lily's, better-for-you confectionery brand. Lily's low-sugar products include dark and milk chocolate style bars, baking chips, peanut butter cups and other confection products that fit Hershey's multi-pronged better-for-you snacking strategy.



Hershey noted that the acquisition will be financed with cash on hand as well as short-term borrowings. Lily's acquisition is expected to be slightly accretive to earnings in the first full year post closing.



The acquisition is expected to close in the next few months.



