

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) said that its investigational gene therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy, SRP-9001, demonstrated robust expression and consistent safety profile using the company's commercial process material.



The results from the first 11 participants enrolled in study 9001-103 ENDEAVOR showed robust transduction, delivering mean vector genome copies of 3.87 per nucleus.



The company noted that the treated patients achieved mean micro-dystrophin expression levels of 55.4% of normal as measured by western blot.



Micro-dystrophin was properly localized to the muscle sarcolemma, with patients achieving mean percentage of dystrophin positive fibers of 70.5% and intensity of micro-dystrophin expression of 116.9% of normal control, as measured by immunofluorescence.



The company noted that the safety profile was consistent with prior studies and there was no new safety signals identified.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de