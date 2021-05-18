

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher on Tuesday after moving along the flat line almost the entire session as investors looked for direction after recent gains.



The market opened on a firm note, and after edging up a bit subsequently, pared its gains and stayed in a very narrow range till the end of the session.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,205.69 in early trades, ended with a small gain of 6.38 points or 0.06% at 11,141.75, about 25 points off the session's low of 11,116.30.



Richemont and Swatch Group ended stronger by 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Partners Group, LafargeHolcim, Geberit, Roche Holding, Swisscom and UBS Group gained 0.4 to 0.9%, while Sika ended 0.25% up.



Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon, Lonza Group and Swiss Re shed 0.3 to 0.6%.



Sonova shares soared 11.5% after the hearing aids maker said it expects strong growth in 2021, thanks to a market recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.



Adecco ended nearly 2% up, while Schindler Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Logitech and Straumann Holding gained 1.5 to 1.6%.



Georg Fischer, SIG Combibloc, PSP Swiss Property, Swiss Prime Site, VAT Group and Schindler Ps advanced 1 to 1.4%.



AMS shed about 1.7% and Helvetia ended 1.25% down. Lindt & Spruengli and BB Biotech also ended notably lower.



According to reports, vaccination roll-outs in Switzerland continues to accelerate, and over 14% of the population are said to have been fully vaccinated. Reports say that between 60,000 - 90,000 jabs are being administered per day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de