

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



-Earnings: -$1.69 million in Q1 vs. -$3.17 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q1 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$1.32 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.07 per share -Revenue: $2.24 million in Q1 vs. $2.16 million in the same period last year.



